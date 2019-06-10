Monday Headlines
- The MBTA had a rough weekend, with multiple delays across the system for Saturday’s Pride Parade and a derailment that injured 10 riders on the D branch of the Green Line near Kenmore Square (Boston Globe).
- “The pace of improvement on the MBTA is still far too slow,” Chris Dempsey of Transportation for Massachusetts told the Boston Herald in a follow-up to the derailment. “We need MassDOT and MBTA leadership to state publicly why progress isn’t being made as fast as riders want, and to say what’s needed in terms of funding and operations to get where we need to be.”
- A Chicopee entrepreneur has brought one of those boozy pedal-powered bars to Easthampton to conduct brewery tours along the Manhan Rail Trail.
- One more game in the Stanley Cup Finals means Boston gets one more chance to enjoy a car-free Canal Street:
Because it’s the cup #openstreet! #GoBruins #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/KT2ZikYdCj
