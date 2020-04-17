Prosecutors File Homicide Charges Against Driver in Fatal Ipswich Crash

Prosecutors from the Essex District Attorney’s office have accused a driver involved in a fatal crash in Ipswich last month of being distracted by her phone when she drove her vehicle into a family of three, killing the father.

The suspect, Ryane Linehan of Ipswich, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, and composing, sending, reading an electronic message while driving, according to a press statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas.

George Norris, 58, his wife Amy Norris, 60, and their son Jack, 19, were enjoying a bike ride on rural Topsfield Road in late March when Linehan plowed her Kia Soul SUV into the family, scattering their bodies into the ditch, according to police reports.

All three victims were airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. George Norris later died of his injuries.

A photograph of the crash scene by Salem News reporter Buck Anderson shows the perpetrator’s vehicle, a small Kia Soul SUV, with a crushed hood and a smashed windshield.

Ipswich Police responding to serious crash involving three bicyclists https://t.co/vxH8mYG4h7 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 26, 2020