Driver Kills Bicyclist on Cummins Highway in Mattapan

A motorist struck and killed a person riding a bicycle early this morning in Mattapan.

According to Boston Police officials, preliminary dispatch information indicates that police responded at about 7:33 AM to a crash on Cummins Highway near Richmere Road in Mattapan, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene show a Honda with heavy front-end damage:

The victim has not been identified and police say that an investigation is active and ongoing.

Cummins Highway is slated for a major reconstruction project to reduce the width of the pavement designated for motor vehicles and add protected bike lanes.

In its current configuration, Cummins Highway is among the top 3 percent of city-controlled streets for motor vehicle crashes, making it an official part of Boston’s “high-crash network.”

City data record 119 injury-causing crashes on Mattapan’s section of Cummins Highway between 2015 and 2018, including 17 that harmed people walking or biking.