Driver Kills Bicyclist on Cummins Highway in Mattapan

A motorist struck and killed a person riding a bicycle early this morning in Mattapan.

According to Boston Police officials, preliminary dispatch information indicates that police responded at about 7:33 AM to a crash on Cummins Highway near Richmere Road in Mattapan, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene show a Honda with heavy front-end damage:

The victim has not been identified and police say that an investigation is active and ongoing.

Cummins Highway is slated for a major reconstruction project to reduce the width of the pavement designated for motor vehicles and add protected bike lanes.

In its current configuration, Cummins Highway is among the top 3 percent of city-controlled streets for motor vehicle crashes, making it an official part of Boston’s “high-crash network.”

City data record 119 injury-causing crashes on Mattapan’s section of Cummins Highway between 2015 and 2018, including 17 that harmed people walking or biking.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The MBTA closed most of its downtown subway stations Sunday night, escalating tensions as thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters struggled to get home.

How T Closures Escalated Post-Protest Tensions

By Christian MilNeil |
Management at the MBTA is facing intense criticism after shutting down core subway stations on recent evenings, leaving thousands of its riders stranded and trapped among the belligerent police forces they were protesting against. On Sunday evening, thousands of people participated in a peaceful march from Nubian Square to the State House. As night fell […]
St. Louis County police in riot gear confront protesters n Ferguson in August 2014. Photo by Jamelle Bouie, licensed under Creative Commons.

Streets Need to Be Safe for Black Lives, Too

By StreetsblogMASS |
It’s been one week since Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, choked George Floyd to death in a Minneapolis street, and three months since a retired Georgia cop and his son gunned down Ahmaud Arbery on a quiet street in Georgia. Both killings were caught on videos that contain damning indictments not only of the […]