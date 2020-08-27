Seaport Subterfuge: Boston Calls Out Massport for Undermining Summer Street Busway

In an “open letter” published yesterday, City of Boston officials criticized the Massachusetts Port Authority for attempting to organize opposition against a signature new bus rapid transit facility on Summer Street though the heart of the Seaport district.

The letter, which was delivered Wednesday afternoon via the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s email lists, alleges that the Port Authority (Massport) recently emailed South Boston business groups and asked them “to express objections to draft recommendations for short-term transit improvements that have been developed alongside the community as part of the ongoing South Boston Seaport Strategic Transit Plan.”

That plan, which has been in progress for the past year, recently released a draft list of short-term recommendations for transit improvements in the notoriously traffic-choked Seaport district. The city’s plan to build dedicated, center-running bus lanes along Summer Street – a project that could begin construction within the next few months – was among the plan’s highest-scoring recommendations.

Another of the plan’s high-scoring transit recommendations – a rapid bus connection between North Station, South Station, and the Seaport – would also rely on a dedicated bus corridor on Summer Street.

Massport is a major landowner and developer in the Seaport neighborhood, and also controls several streets in the area, including the elevated World Trade Center Ave. and the portion of Seaport Boulevard east of B Street.

In 2017, Massport ensured that thousands of more car trips would clog the neighborhood’s streets every day by subsidizing a 1500-space parking garage on top of the World Trade Center Silver Line station.

In its open letter, the City of Boston notes that “Massport has successfully planned, permitted and constructed over 7.4 million square feet of new non-port related development in the South Boston Seaport district…. Massport needs to be holistic and help create real solutions that serve the needs of the entire South Boston Seaport community and all users… and all modes (of transportation).”

The letter is signed by Chris Osgood, Boston’s Chief of Streets, and Brian P. Golden, Director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Jennifer Mehigan, Massport’s Director of Media Relations, declined to elaborate what her agency’s objections to the transit improvements are.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to meet the transportation needs of all parties in the district,” wrote Mehigan in an email message on Thursday.

StreetsblogMASS is also trying to obtain a copy of Massport’s email to local businesses. This story will be updated.