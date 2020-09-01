It’s Election Day – Here’s How to Make Sure Your Ballot Gets Counted

Today is the final day for voting in the Massachusetts primary election, which, in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, will decide some of the year’s most contested campaigns for local and state-level positions.

Anyone who hasn’t already cast an absentee ballot can vote in person until 8 pm this evening – look up your polling location here.

If you have an absentee ballot and haven’t yet mailed it back, submit it today at a local election office or ballot drop box. And if you have already sent in a mail-in ballot, use the Secretary of State’s ballot tracker to make sure it’s counted.