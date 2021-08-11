StreetsblogMASS Is Taking A Summer Break

Whether Boston meets its 2030 climate goals will largely depend on the city’s next mayor, whose administration will have broad control over some of the city’s biggest sources of pollution: energy-inefficient buildings, and traffic on city streets.
A handful of critical policy changes buried in the bipartisan infrastructure megabill may quietly revolutionize life for people who walk and roll through U.S. cities — especially if it's amended to include other progressive items a House bill.
In the coming weeks, Green Line trains will venture out onto the new tracks of the Union Square branch for four months of systems integration testing to work out any remaining kinks before the new stations open in mid-December.
Much like automated braking systems in contemporary automobiles, the Green Line Train Protection System will install new sensors on Green Line trains that can detect trackside stop signals and physical obstructions on the tracks ahead.