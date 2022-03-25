We’re Hiring: StreetsblogMASS Is Offering a Paid Summer/Fall Reporting Fellowship

StreetsblogMASS is looking for a talented and curious writer for a paid reporting fellowship.

Our ideal candidates will not necessarily need to have a journalism background, but they should have a demonstrated interest in writing, in addition to an interest in transportation policy from the perspective of people who walk, bike, or ride transit.

StreetsblogMASS is eager to expand our audience, and is committed to featuring underrepresented voices in our news coverage about transportation in the Commonwealth. To that end, StreetsblogMASS would also like to expand its news coverage to new topics and new geographies.

The fellowship will not be assigned to one particular news beat; instead, the successful applicant will have an opportunity to write in depth on the facets of transportation news that resonate with their interests and expertise, plus other stories as assigned. Some of the possible topics we’d like to focus more on include:

Political coverage of the 2022 gubernatorial race and other statewide elections

The interplay between Massachusetts housing policy and transportation policy

Local coverage of transportation issues in “gateway cities” outside of Boston, like Springfield, Worcester, Brockton, Haverhill, and Lawrence.

We’re looking for someone who is curious, a strong writer, passionate about transportation, willing to learn, and willing to commit themselves to producing great stories. You might be a journalist, an activist, a data nerd, a politics devotee, or a storyteller – or possibly some combination of these. You should be motivated to tell stories about how our transportation systems affect broader issues including climate change, racism, economic inequality, and public safety.

Qualifications include:

Strong and demonstrated interest in cities, transportation policy, and equity

Strong research, writing and fact-checking skills

Efficient and deadline-oriented approach to tasks

Applicants should be based in or near Massachusetts to attend public meetings, conduct interviews, or visit project sites relevant to their stories (in-state travel costs for reporting trips will be reimbursed). Remote work is welcomed, but you’ll also be invited to work out of our coworking space in downtown Boston.

In addition, these skills would also be nice to have in a candidate:

Ability to write and interview in Spanish, or another non-English language that’s commonly spoken in Massachusetts

Basic knowledge of HTML or the WordPress publishing platform

Photography or video editing and production skills

Term, benefits, and compensation:

This fellowship can be structured with a 3- or 6-month term, with a stipend of $12,500 or $25,000, respectively. The position will be eligible for health care benefits after 3 months. We will also reimburse up to $1,000 in registration fees or travel costs associated with professional development events or trainings.

The fellowship’s dates can be flexible, but will ideally start in the spring or early summer of 2022. There will be additional opportunities for paid freelance contributions at competitive rates beyond the end of the fellowship.

To apply, please submit:

a cover letter, a resume, and two professional references;

An 800 to 1,000-word writing sample – ideally one that illustrates your best writing;

Two pitches for potential StreetsblogMASS stories. Consider this an opportunity to show off your news instincts, your voice and your reporting skills: tell us why you believe the article would resonate with Streetsblog readers, or how your story would help StreetsblogMASS reach new audiences. Tell us why your idea is newsworthy, how you’d structure your story, who you’d like to quote or interview, and what other sources you’d consult.

Applications should be submitted to our editor, Christian MilNeil, via email: christian@streetsblog.org.