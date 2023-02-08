StreetsblogMASS Is Taking a Winter Break

In spite of the city's pressing housing shortage and ambitious climate goals, which call for fewer cars on Boston's streets, the BPDA's project approvals for 2022 include more parking and less housing compared to 2021.
Where many suburbs currently only allow single-family homes with large lawns, the new rules will require new zoning districts "of reasonable size," and generally within a half-mile of transit stops, where builders would be allowed to construct at least 15 homes per acre.
Last night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered her first State of the City address to a large audience inside MGM Music Hall in Fenway. Top on the list of priorities was housing, which dominated a large part of her speech. Mayor Wu made big declarations supporting a shift in the status quo and how planning […]
Editor’s note: A version of this article appeared as part of the Subtext Zine from Transit Center and is republished with permission. Across the U.S., transit agencies are grappling with a shortfall of operators. These operators — frontline workers that keep buses and trains running are essential to a functioning transit network that actually gets riders where […]