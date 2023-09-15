Open Streets Come to Dorchester This Sunday

This summer's fourth open streets festival is coming to Dorchester this weekend, when the City of Boston will close Dorchester Avenue to car traffic and open up the neighborhood to a day-long festival of outdoor activities and performances.

People will be able to walk or roll without any car traffic along a 1.5 mile stretch Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street in the north (about halfway between the Savin Hill and Fields Corner red line stations) and Ashmont Street in the south (near the Ashmont station).

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

https://www.boston.gov/calendar/open-streets-boston-dorchester