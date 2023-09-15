Skip to Content
Open Streets Come to Dorchester This Sunday

7:10 AM EDT on September 15, 2023

Map of Allston highlighting Dorchester Ave., to indicate the location of the Saturday Sept. 17 open streets event. In the upper right corner, the open street begins at Freeport St., near the Fields Corner T station. In the lower left, the event terminates at Ashmont St. near the Ashmont station.

Map of Saturday’s Open Streets event in Dorchester. Courtesy of the City of Boston.

This summer's fourth open streets festival is coming to Dorchester this weekend, when the City of Boston will close Dorchester Avenue to car traffic and open up the neighborhood to a day-long festival of outdoor activities and performances.

People will be able to walk or roll without any car traffic along a 1.5 mile stretch Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street in the north (about halfway between the Savin Hill and Fields Corner red line stations) and Ashmont Street in the south (near the Ashmont station).

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

https://www.boston.gov/calendar/open-streets-boston-dorchester

