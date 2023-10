Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is giving away free Bluebikes Adventure Passes on Tuesday, October 10 in recognition of World Mental Health Day.

The complimentary passes, which provide riders with unlimited two-hour rides throughout the day, are accessible in the Bluebikes App with the code BLUECROSSMENTALHEALTH.

Research shows that exercise has a positive impact on mental health. According to The Mayo Clinic, symptoms of depression and anxiety often improve with regular exercise.

Outdoor exercise in particular provides an array of benefits to mood and mental well-being beyond those seen with traditional indoor workouts.