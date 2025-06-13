Sunday: Donate Your Old Bikes for ‘Cambridge Bike Give Back’

Editor's note: The following is a lightly edited version of a Cambridge Bike Give Back press release.

Cambridge Bike Give Back, a non-profit group that aims to help improve mobility for car-free families, is hosting a bike donation drive and barbecue this Sunday at Greene-Rose Heritage Park in Cambridge.

Cambridge Bike Give Back collects, refurbishes, and donates bicycles to people in need. Donations should be functional bikes that require no more than minor repairs, like brake adjustments or inflated tires.

The group will be accepting donations from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Greene-Rose Heritage Park, located at 155 Harvard Street near Kendall Square.

Cambridge Bike Safety volunteers will also be on-site distributing free bike safety gear from 1 to 4 pm.

Volunteers who can help out with light tune-ups or to help with moving bikes are also welcomed.

Learn more about Cambridge Bike Give Back at cambridgebikegiveback.org.