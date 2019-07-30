Boston Transportation Department Announces New Bluebikes Expansion

A map of recently installed stations (in blue), pending (yellow) and planned (in green) Bluebikes stations in the city of Boston as of July 2019. Courtesy of the Boston Transportation Department.
A map of recently installed stations (in blue), pending (yellow) and planned (in green) Bluebikes stations in the city of Boston as of July 2019. Courtesy of the Boston Transportation Department.

Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston Transportation Department have announced planned sites for over a dozen new Bluebikes stations, which will expand the city’s bikesharing network into West Roxbury and Mattapan and add more infill stations in high-use neighborhoods like the South End.

“By the end of 2019, Boston will install more than 50 new stations,” according to a city press release, which notes that this year’s expansion will put 85 percent of Boston’s residents within a 7-minute walk of a Bluebikes station.

Bluebikes ridership has broken records numerous times this summer, as the system has also added new stations in Everett and Somerville as well as in Boston.

The system broke a major milestone on Tuesday, June 4, when riders took over 10,000 bike trips on the system in a single day.

In the past two months, that single-day ridership record has been broken several more times, most recently last Thursday, when Bluebikes users took 13,203 bike trips.

The City of Boston’s fiscal year 2020 budget, approved earlier this summer, earmarked $1 million for Bluebikes expansion. The funding for the Bluebikes expansion largely comes from fees on app-based ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft, which charge an extra 20 cents per ride to support municipal and state transportation projects.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

In June, the MBTA issued a solicitation for bids from private developers for the use of this mile-long rail corridor in East Boston. The corridor connects the Logan Airport area to the doorstep of Suffolk Downs, where builders have proposed 10.5 million square feet of new development.

Advocacy Works: MBTA Cancels East Boston Rail Corridor Sale

By Christian MilNeil |
After receiving intense scrutiny from transit advocates, the MBTA is withdrawing its effort to sell easement rights to an abandoned mile-long rail corridor along the Chelsea Creek waterfront in East Boston. As reported last week on StreetsblogMASS, the MBTA quietly issued an “invitation for bids” on June 21 to sell off a non-exclusive easement to […]
The Mystic Avenue crosswalk at the Kensington pedestrian underpass in East Somerville.

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman in Crosswalk in Somerville

By Christian MilNeil |
Massachusetts State Police have arrested Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, of Roxbury, for killing Cheryl Pauline Richards, 52, of Somerville, as she was walking across Mystic Avenue in the crosswalk Saturday evening near Assembly Square. Gedamu, who was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E350, struck Richards shortly before 8 p.m. on the crosswalk that connects Stop and […]
A section of the Cochituate Rail Trail near Cochituate State Park in Natick before the construction of trail improvements. Photo courtesy of Josh Ostroff.

Natick Makes Way for Trail-Oriented Development

By Christian MilNeil |
Construction started this week on Natick’s section of the Cochituate Rail Trail, a 2.4 mile path that will link fast-growing suburban neighborhoods and major employers to Natick’s town center and commuter rail stop. The project will extend an existing 1.2 mile trail (highlighted in yellow in the map at left) through the city of Framingham, where […]
The Registry of Motor Vehicles office building on Haymarket Square in downtown Boston.

Suspended Licenses Are a Weak Deterrent for Dangerous Drivers

By Christian MilNeil |
Last month, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old from West Springfield, drove his pickup truck into a group of motorcyclists on a rural New Hampshire road, killing seven of them and injuring three more. The tragedy revealed a stunning bureaucratic failure at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), a subdivision of MassDOT. Zhukovskyy had been arrested for […]