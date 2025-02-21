News briefs:
EPA Will Finance 177 New Electric Buses for Mass. School Districts
Boston, Springfield, Hingham, and the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District will together receive about $50 million from the new Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program.
Be a Local: A Guide to Getting Involved
Local government and community organizing offer plenty of opportunities for ordinary people to make a big difference.
New Bedford, Fall River Regional Rail Service Will Begin On March 24
The T is now planning to run 32 daily trips on the line, 6 more than it had initially planned.
Editor's picks
A Rider’s Guide to the MBTA’s Looming Financial Crisis
The agency needs $700 million in new state funding to avoid draconian service cuts next year. Governor Healey promises "we're not going back, we're full steam ahead."
Subscribe to our
DAILY EMAIL DIGEST
Massachusetts Gasoline Consumption Continued to Increase in 2024
Gasoline consumption and air travel in Massachusetts produced about 27 million metric tons of greenhouse pollutants in 2024, making it unlikely that the Healey administration will meet targets that Governor Baker set in the state's official climate plan.
MeVa Study Finds Benefits of Axing Fares ‘Far Exceed’ Lost Revenue
The MeVa Advisory Board voted on Thursday to adopt a "permanent" fare-free policy on all its routes.
Outsourced Procurement Keeps the MBTA’s Plans for New Electric Trains In the Dark
The MBTA's contractor argues that the "request for proposals" for new electric trains contains proprietary information that can't be shared with the public.
Designers’ Tempers Fray As Major Issues Remain Unresolved for Allston I-90 Project
A consultant at VHB, an engineering firm that's received millions of dollars for its design work on the Allston Multimodal Project, cursed at a neighborhood task force member for asking tough questions about the project's viability during a virtual hearing last Friday.
By the Numbers: How Governor Healey’s Budget Fixes the MBTA Deficit (For a Little While)
The Governor's proposal fixes the agency's budget deficit – at least for a few years – and increases its capacity to fund capital projects, like track repairs and new trains.
MBTA Tells Riders to Expect Faster Speeds on Subways and Buses
The T aims to increase subway speeds on the Braintree branch of the Red Line to 50 mph within the next few days, and to 55 mph on the Malden and Medford segments of the Orange Line later this year.