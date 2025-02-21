Skip to Content
News briefs:
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Monday’s Headlines Have New Priorities

Environment

EPA Will Finance 177 New Electric Buses for Mass. School Districts

Boston, Springfield, Hingham, and the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District will together receive about $50 million from the new Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program.

MBTA

Here’s How to Apply for the MBTA’s New Low-Income Fare Program

Advocacy Opportunities

Be a Local: A Guide to Getting Involved

Local government and community organizing offer plenty of opportunities for ordinary people to make a big difference.

February 21, 2025

New Bedford, Fall River Regional Rail Service Will Begin On March 24

The T is now planning to run 32 daily trips on the line, 6 more than it had initially planned.

Elections and Politics

USDOT’s ‘Woke’ Rescission Memo Could Take Away Billions From Massachusetts Infrastructure Projects

Protected bike lanes

Brookline Select Board Endorses Major Washington Street Redesign

The project would improve sidewalks and build curb-protected bike lanes between Beacon Street and the Brookline Village Green Line station.

Bus lanes

Mayor Wu Will Delete Route 39 Bus Lane Through Back Bay

The Mayor also promises to "review" other new bus and bike lanes across the city in order to "adjust or redesign what has not been functioning well."

Street Design

Worcester Poised to Adopt ‘Vision Zero’ Action Plan

The Climate Emergency

Massachusetts Gasoline Consumption Continued to Increase in 2024

Gasoline consumption and air travel in Massachusetts produced about 27 million metric tons of greenhouse pollutants in 2024, making it unlikely that the Healey administration will meet targets that Governor Baker set in the state's official climate plan.

Travel guides

Una Ciudad, Un Sistema (One City, One System): A Mexico City Travel Guide

Regional Transit Authorities

MeVa Study Finds Benefits of Axing Fares ‘Far Exceed’ Lost Revenue

The MeVa Advisory Board voted on Thursday to adopt a "permanent" fare-free policy on all its routes.

Transit

Outsourced Procurement Keeps the MBTA’s Plans for New Electric Trains In the Dark

The MBTA's contractor argues that the "request for proposals" for new electric trains contains proprietary information that can't be shared with the public.

Vision Zero

Mayor Wu Introduces Ordinance to Regulate Delivery App Companies

Rail

Designers’ Tempers Fray As Major Issues Remain Unresolved for Allston I-90 Project

A consultant at VHB, an engineering firm that's received millions of dollars for its design work on the Allston Multimodal Project, cursed at a neighborhood task force member for asking tough questions about the project's viability during a virtual hearing last Friday.

Transit

By the Numbers: How Governor Healey’s Budget Fixes the MBTA Deficit (For a Little While)

The Governor's proposal fixes the agency's budget deficit – at least for a few years – and increases its capacity to fund capital projects, like track repairs and new trains.

Streetsblog USAAccessibility

The Deadly Cost of Unplowed Sidewalks in Winter

MBTA

MBTA Tells Riders to Expect Faster Speeds on Subways and Buses

The T aims to increase subway speeds on the Braintree branch of the Red Line to 50 mph within the next few days, and to 55 mph on the Malden and Medford segments of the Orange Line later this year.

