Want to Try Bike Commuting? Try A ‘Guided Ride’ From A Better City

4:38 PM EDT on June 16, 2025

This month, A Better City, a business organization focused on improving Boston's infrastructure, is hosting a series of "guided rides" to give novice bike commuters the knowledge and confidence they need to navigate the Boston region on a bike.

The rides will show users how to find and use some of the region's new protected bikeways, how to connect to the MBTA's transit network by bike, and how to stay safe while riding on the city's streets.

The series will include 90-minute afternoon rides around downtown Boston on weekdays for the next two weeks, plus a handful of longer weekend rides along some of the region's off-street path networks, including the Southwest Corridor trail in Boston, the Charles River paths in Watertown, Cambridge, and Allston, and the Northern Strand in Everett.

Space is limited; find dates and book a spot on one of the rides here.

Additionally, A Better City has assembled a playlist of informational bike commuting how-to videos and a library of regional bike route maps on its website.

