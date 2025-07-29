Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Bus lanes

MBTA Proposes Fines, Rules for Its New Bus Camera Enforcement Systems

The proposed fines for blocking a bus lane start at $25 and become incrementally more expensive for subsequent offenses, with higher fines for commercial vehicles.

3:13 PM EDT on July 29, 2025

A FedEx truck and other illegally parked vehicles parked in the middle of a red bus lane marked with the words "ONLY BUS" on a city street lined with tall buildings. In the foreground, two people in winter coats cross the street.

Illegally parked vehicles block the bus lane and a Route 9 bus stop on Boylston Street on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2025.

On Monday, the MBTA published a set of proposed rules and regulations for a new bus-mounted automated enforcement system, which would let the agency automatically identify and record vehicles that are illegally blocking bus stops and bus lanes, and then issue fines to those vehicles' owners.

Under the proposed regulations, the owner of any vehicle caught blocking a bus stop would receive a $100 fine for each violation.

Owners of passenger vehicles caught blocking a bus lane will receive a $25 fine for the first offense within any 60-day period.

Fines would increase incrementally if the same vehicle is caught violating a bus lane multiple times in any 60-day period:

  • $50 for the second offense
  • $100 for the third offense
  • $125 for the fourth and subsequent offenses

Commercial vehicles – like the delivery vans that habitually block the Silver Line bus lanes downtown – will face steeper fines, and a longer lookback period for multiple offenses.

  • $50 for the first bus lane violation by a commercial vehicle within any 12-month period
  • $75 for the second offense within a 12-month period
  • $100 for the third offense within a 12-month period
  • $125 for the fourth and subsequent offense within any 12-month period

The proposed fines comply with the limits established the new state law,  "An Act relative to bus lane enforcement," which Governor Healey signed in the first week of 2025. That law sets a minimum fine of $25 and a maximum of $125 for bus lane violations caught on camera, and a flat $100 fine for bus stop violations.

Existing City of Boston fines for illegal parking range from $25 for blocking a driveway to $100 for blocking a bus stop and $120 for illegally using a handicapped parking space.

However, as the Boston Globe reported in 2019, many commercial delivery vehicles rack up hundreds of tickets over the course of a year and simply treat those fines as a cost of doing business.

The proposed regulations also establish processes for appealing fines, for car rental agencies to transfer fines to their lessors, and for privacy. The T will be prohibited from sharing camera footage with law enforcement agencies without a court order, and all footage would be destroyed after 120 days.

At the April meeting of the MBTA board of directors, ‪Rachel Morse, the T's Director of Transit Policy, told board members that "this is designed to be a revenue-neutral program really aimed at changing driver behavior, getting cars out of bus lanes and bus stops."

According to Morse, any fine revenue that the T collects above and beyond the cost of paying for cameras and administering the automated enforcement program will go to the statewide transportation trust fund, not to the transit agencies.

The T will kick off a 21-day public comment period for feedback on the proposed rules with a virtual public hearing on August 21 at 6 p.m. (details here). The regulations would then go up for a vote of approval from the MBTA's board of directors later this fall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Welcome Our Robot Overlords

July 30, 2025
MBTA

The T’s Bus Driver Shortage Is Easing, But Increasing Traffic Is Delaying Benefits

The T's growing roster of bus drivers is wasting more time stuck in traffic.

July 28, 2025
Bikesharing

Boston Installing More Bluebikes Stations In Fenway, Allston, and Brighton

July 24, 2025
Housing

Healey Administration Offers State Land For Housing – But Bloated Road Right-of-Way Remains Off-Limits

MassDOT controls about 9,500 lane-miles of paved roadway that covers almost 14,000 of the Commonwealth's acreage under asphalt.

July 22, 2025
Street Design

Eyes On the Street: A New Path Connects Two Villages In Newton

July 21, 2025
See all posts