Bikesharing

Boston Installing More Bluebikes Stations In Fenway, Allston, and Brighton

12:05 PM EDT on July 24, 2025

A map of the Allston-Brighton and Fenway neighborhoods of Boston, with green star icons marking the locations of planned new Bluebikes stations. Clusters of new stations are visible in Allston Village center (left center) and Fenway (right center).

A map of new and expanded Bluebikes stations (green stars) planned for installation in 2025, with existing Bluebikes stations shown as blue dots. Map courtesy of the City of Boston.

The City of Boston will install at least two dozen new Bluebikes stations this summer in a significant expansion of the bikesharing system in Fenway, Allston, and Brighton.

The new stations are the second phase of a planned 100-station expansion in the City of Boston, which City Hall officials announced last summer.

The expansion aims to put more public shared bikes within easy walking distance of more homes and destinations.

Some areas of the Oak Square neighborhood in Brighton are currently more than half a mile from the nearest Bluebikes station, but the city is planning two new stations, including an expansion of the existing station at the Oak Square YMCA, that will considerably reduce walking distances between stations in that neighborhood.

In other neighborhoods with more commercial activity, the city is planning to increase the density of stations such that it will easier to find bikes and docks in busier areas.

A cluster of seven new stations in the Allston Village and Packard's Corner neighborhoods will put stations within two to three blocks of each other.

The city is also adding more stations near high-traffic tourist destinations and event venues in the Fenway, including multiple new docks around Fenway Park, the Museum of Fine Arts, and Symphony Hall.

New docks already facilitating hundreds of daily bike trips

As part of the first phase of the city's current bikeshare expansion, which began in early 2025, the city has already installed more than 30 other new stations in downtown Boston, the South End, Charlestown, and East Boston.

In an email to stakeholders, city officials reported that those some of those new docks are already attracting dozens of bike trips every day:

  • A new station on the Commercial Street bike path near Charter St. in the North End, installed last October, is averaging 94 trips per day.
  • A new dock installed in April on Washington St. at Northampton St. in the South End is averaging 73 trips per day.
  • A new station on Chelsea Street near the USS Constitution, also installed in April, is averaging 40 trips per day.

