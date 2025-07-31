Skip to Content
Crashes

Driver Seriously Injures Teen Victim On Northern Strand Trail Crosswalk In Lynn

Lynn police cited the alleged perpetrator for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

1:21 PM EDT on July 31, 2025

A crosswalk for a bike path crosses a two-lane city street lined with 2- and 3-story residential buildings next to a yellow diamond pedestrian crossing warning sign.

The Northern Strand Trail crossing of Cottage Street in Lynn. Courtesy of Google Street View.

A driver struck and seriously injured a teenager in a crosswalk on the Northern Strand Trail in Lynn on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lynn Police.

Police and emergency medical technicians responded to the crash scene near the intersection of Cottage Street and the Northern Strand Trail at 4:26 p.m. to find a teen victim suffering from serious injuries.

Police say that the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The suspect "remained on scene and was subsequently cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk," wrote Lynn Police Lt. Rick Connick in an email to StreetsblogMASS on Thursday morning. "This is an ongoing investigation."

Boston 25 was able to obtain surveillance video of the crash taken from a nearby building at the corner of Cottage and Woodman Street.

The video doesn't provide a direct view of the crash, but it does show part of the Northern Strand Trail crossing of Cottage Street near the top of its frame.

The video records a loud bang, followed by a screech of tires and somebody yelling just before an unoccupied bicycle comes skidding on its side down the roadway from the vicinity of the crosswalk.

Cottage Street spans 0.4 miles between Boston Street and Summer Street near Barry Park in West Lynn. It's a relatively narrow, two-lane street lined with small multi-family residential buildings and a handful of small businesses.

A pair of curb extensions narrows the street where it crosses the Northern Strand Trail. Adjacent to the crash site, a popular playground runs alongside the Northern Strand just to the east to Cottage Street, and one block to the west, the trail runs through a complex of athletic fields in Barry Park.

According to MassDOT's crash database, there have been 54 crashes on Cottage Street since the beginning of 2021, 14 of which injured at least one victim.

Those records include two other injury-causing crashes that have occurred at the same Northern Strand trail crosswalk: one on November 21, 2023, and another on May 12, 2024.

