SW Corridor Orange Line Service Suspended June 21-29

The MBTA is suspending service on Boston's segment of the Orange Line for the next nine days, starting Saturday June 21, to install new a new signal system.

The closure will be affect more stops on weekends, with no subway service between North Station and Forest Hills on June 21-22 and again on June 28-29.

In the intervening weekdays, Orange Line subways will operate from Back Bay through downtown Boston, but there will be still be no service between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

MBTA crews plan to use the closure to install the new signal upgrade along the Orange Line, a project that's been in progress for over six years now. The line's older analog signals are a frequent cause of delays, and the new digital system is supposed to significantly improve reliability.

The new system could also allow the T to run more frequent subway service, with less space between trains.

During the closure, the usual alternative services will be available: