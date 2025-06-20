Skip to Content
SW Corridor Orange Line Service Suspended June 21-29

11:28 AM EDT on June 20, 2025

A diagram of alternative transit service during a closure of the Orange Line. The map shows a dashed black line between Forest Hills and Back Bay station, indicating closed subway stations served by a free on-street bus shuttle route. Between Back Bay and North Station, stations with an X symbol indicate stations that will be closed on weekends but open on weekdays. The Green Line runs parallel to those stops between Back Bay and North Station. A purple line indicates parallel commuter rail service from Forest Hills to Ruggles and Back Bay, continuing to South Station in downtown Boston.

Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA is suspending service on Boston's segment of the Orange Line for the next nine days, starting Saturday June 21, to install new a new signal system.

The closure will be affect more stops on weekends, with no subway service between North Station and Forest Hills on June 21-22 and again on June 28-29.

In the intervening weekdays, Orange Line subways will operate from Back Bay through downtown Boston, but there will be still be no service between Back Bay and Forest Hills.

MBTA crews plan to use the closure to install the new signal upgrade along the Orange Line, a project that's been in progress for over six years now. The line's older analog signals are a frequent cause of delays, and the new digital system is supposed to significantly improve reliability.

The new system could also allow the T to run more frequent subway service, with less space between trains.

During the closure, the usual alternative services will be available:

  • There will be free shuttle bus service that will make stops at all of the stations between Back Bay and Forest Hills. During the weekend closures between Back Bay and North Station, riders are encouraged to use parallel Green Line. service instead.
  • The Commuter Rail trains will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.
  • Route 39, the frequent-service bus route that runs from Forest Hills to Back Bay station via Huntington Avenue, will also be fare-free, with additional service during the closure.
  • Plan extra time in commutes and anticipate longer than normal travel times for shuttles.
  • More information from the MBTA can be found here.

