Eyes on the Street: New Bikeways on Charles River Dam

One of the first stories that StreetsblogMASS covered was a May public meeting on MassDOT’s plans for a road diet and new flexpost-protected bike lanes on Craigie Bridge (also known as Charles River Dam Road) in front of the Boston Museum of Science.

Eyes on the street: the new flexpost-protected bike lanes have been installed on Charles River Dam Road. Thanks @MassDOT! pic.twitter.com/MWUtRhKf4h — Streetsblog MASS (@StreetsblogMASS) August 9, 2019

A few punchlist items remain to be done – such as the addition of green paint to highlight the bike lanes through intersections – but most of the new road markings and flexposts are now in place and open to bike traffic.