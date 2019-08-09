Eyes on the Street: New Bikeways on Charles River Dam

New flexpost-protected bike lanes have been installed on the Craigie Bridge in front of the Boston Museum of Science, seen in this August 8 photograph looking south towards Boston.
One of the first stories that StreetsblogMASS covered was a May public meeting on MassDOT’s plans for a road diet and new flexpost-protected bike lanes on Craigie Bridge (also known as Charles River Dam Road) in front of the Boston Museum of Science.

A few punchlist items remain to be done – such as the addition of green paint to highlight the bike lanes through intersections – but most of the new road markings and flexposts are now in place and open to bike traffic.

The new northbound Craigie Bridge bike lane, looking back towards Boston from Museum Way, photographed on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
The new northbound bike lane, pictured here looking west from the corner of Museum Way on August 8, 2019, extends for one block on the O'Brien Highway in Cambridge before ending at Charlestown Avenue, where new bike-only traffic signals have been installed.
A ghost bike memorializes Meng Jin, a Boston University graduate student who was killed by a truck driver at the Museum Way/Charles River Dam Road intersection in February 2018.
