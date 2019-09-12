Van Driver Kills One Pedestrian, Injures Another In Summer Street Bridge Crosswalk

The crosswalk on Summer Street at the Melcher Street intersection, where a driver hit two pedestrians, killing one, on the evening of Sept. 11, 2019.
Boston Police report that a van driver struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk on Summer Street in the Fort Point neighborhood Wednesday evening, killing one.

Secondhand witness accounts suggest that the van driver may have been turning left from Melcher Street onto Summer Street, towards downtown Boston, when they struck the two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The crash site lies just beyond the extents of the recent Summer Street complete streets improvement project. While the section of Summer Street east of Melcher now features highly visible crosswalks and protected bike lanes, the Summer Street Bridge did not receive any safety improvements, and still has unusually wide travel lanes for motor vehicles.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

