Eversource Driver Kills Bicyclist On Blue Hills Parkway In Milton

An Eversource employee struck and killed a bicyclist on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton near Mattapan Square on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from the Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred in daylight, around 3 p.m. on Blue Hills Parkway near its intersection with Eliot St., just two blocks south of the bridge over the Neponset River to Mattapan Square.

The crash is under investigation and additional details, including the identity of the victim, are not yet available.

There is a paint-only bike lane on Blue Hills Parkway where the crash occurred, but the area is also a complex intersection where several multi-lane arterial streets converge.

The area has been identified by MassDOT as a “high-crash cluster” and the state’s crash data portal records two dozen injury-causing crashes that have occurred in the vicinity since 2017.

The Milton crash was only the first of two killings on Massachusetts roadways on Tuesday: shortly after the crash in Milton, State Police also responded to a three-vehicle crash in Brockton that killed another victim.

This story was corrected at 10:48 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 18 to state that the crash occurred on Blue Hills Parkway, not Blue Hill Avenue, as was previously written.