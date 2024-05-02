Red Line Closed From Park Street to JFK/UMass ‘Til May 10

The MBTA is suspending Red Line service from Thursday, May 2 until Friday, May 10 to address remaining slow zones on segments of the Red Line track in South Boston.

During the same period, the T will also close the Ashmont Branch of the Red Line on evenings after 8:30 p.m.

This suspension is part of the MBTA's year-long Track Improvement Plan, which has been chipping away at the dozens of slow zones that proliferated from deferred maintenance during Gov. Charlie Baker's administration.

Here are some tips to still get around during the 8-day closure:

For anyone riding downtown, the T strongly recommends riding the commuter rail, which runs nonstop between JFK/UMass and South Station. Commuter rail trips will be free between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station. View the Braintree to South Station commuter rail schedule here.

Additionally, the T will run accessible shuttle buses serving all Red Line stations between Park Street and JFK/UMass, plus additional shuttle service along the Ashmont branch during the nighttime closures.

Plan extra time and anticipate longer than normal wait times for trains.

Bluebikes is once again offering five free rides to help out with the closures ; use the code MBTAREDMAY through the Bluebikes app to unlock a free bike trip (this offer applies throughout the Bluebikes service area).

Riders can also find information on service changes via in-station signage, in-station public announcements, at mbta.com/alerts, speaking to Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff on-site, subscribing to T-Alerts or following the MBTA on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts.