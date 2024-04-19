Boston, Bluebikes Offer Free Rides During Subway Closures

This article has been adapted from a City of Boston and Bluebikes press release.

The City of Boston and Bluebikes sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will offer free bikeshare rides during planned subway service disruptions like this week's Blue Line closure.

For people who aren't already members of the Bluebikes system, Bluebikes will offer five free checkouts per user during each planned shutdown period.

People can access the five free rides by downloading the Bluebikes phone app and using the code MBTABLUEAPRIL through April 20th.

During the subsequent Red Line closure, which will interrupt subway service between Park Street and JFK/UMass from Wednesday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 8, users can access five more free rides by using the code MBTAREDMAY.

Program sponsors expect to announce additional details of Bluebikes support for future track improvement MBTA closures later in the year.

"We are proud to contribute to the expansion of accessible and sustainable transportation options throughout Greater Boston," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross, in a press statement. "We believe that this initiative will not only provide relief to commuters during the MBTA closures but also introduce new users to the numerous benefits of the Bluebikes program."

For up-to-date Bluebikes MBTA closure support and additional Bluebikes information, please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/boston-bikes/discounted-bluebikes#mbta-closures-support.