Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Bicycling

Boston, Bluebikes Offer Free Rides During Subway Closures

2:46 PM EDT on April 19, 2024

A promotional image announcing free rides on the Bluebikes system during upcoming MBTA subway closures. The right side of the image shows three people riding Bluebikes over the Neponset River Greenway bridge in Mattapan.

Courtesy of the City of Boston.

This article has been adapted from a City of Boston and Bluebikes press release.

The City of Boston and Bluebikes sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will offer free bikeshare rides during planned subway service disruptions like this week's Blue Line closure.

For people who aren't already members of the Bluebikes system, Bluebikes will offer five free checkouts per user during each planned shutdown period.

Recommended

East Boston and Revere Lose Blue Line Service This Week for Track Work

People can access the five free rides by downloading the Bluebikes phone app and using the code MBTABLUEAPRIL through April 20th.

During the subsequent Red Line closure, which will interrupt subway service between Park Street and JFK/UMass from Wednesday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 8, users can access five more free rides by using the code MBTAREDMAY.

Program sponsors expect to announce additional details of Bluebikes support for future track improvement MBTA closures later in the year.

"We are proud to contribute to the expansion of accessible and sustainable transportation options throughout Greater Boston," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross, in a press statement. "We believe that this initiative will not only provide relief to commuters during the MBTA closures but also introduce new users to the numerous benefits of the Bluebikes program."

For up-to-date Bluebikes MBTA closure support and additional Bluebikes information, please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/boston-bikes/discounted-bluebikes#mbta-closures-support.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Accessibility

Close.City Maps Illustrate Inequalities of Access to Vital Services Across the Boston Region

April 19, 2024
Housing

New MBTA Transit-Oriented Housing Rules Spur Placemaking in Watertown

April 19, 2024
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Got Served

April 19, 2024
See all posts