East Boston and Revere Lose Blue Line Service This Week for Track Work

The T is suspending Blue Line service in East Boston and Revere this week as part of its track improvement program in an effort to remove 15 slow zones that afflict the line northeast of Maverick Square.

Blue Line service has been suspended between Maverick and Wonderland since Wednesday. On Saturday, April 20, Maverick and Airport stations will re-open for service, but subway service northeast of the Airport will remain shut down until Sunday, April 28.

In lieu of subway service, the T is providing free ADA-accessible bus and van shuttles that will make stops at all affected stations.

In addition to addressing slow zones, the T also aims to upgrade the overhead catenary wires that power Blue Line trains north of the Airport station.

The MBTA is planning numerous multi-day subway closures across the rapid transit network this year to finally address dozens of speed restrictions and maintenance problems that have accumulated after decades' worth of neglect.

However, while most other lines are scheduled to have 5 or more multi-day service disruptions this year, this week's closure is the only scheduled disruption that will affect the Blue Line.