It’s #Sneckdown Season

'Sneckdown' illustration
Photo by Doug Gordon, annotations by Transportation Alternatives.

Last week’s storm has created major hassles for pedestrians trying to navigate buried sidewalks, but there’s one silver lining: it’s left thousands of “sneckdowns,” places where snowbanks have narrowed down the roadway and forced cars to slow down considerably (a “snow neckdown”).

Streetsfilms editor Clarence Eckerson first documented “naturally occurring neckdowns” in 2006.

“The snow is almost like nature’s tracing paper,” Eckerson told the BBC in 2014. “It’s free. You don’t have to do a crazy expensive traffic calming study. It provides a visual cue into how people behave.”

In the Boston region, there’s been a flurry of Twitter posts with the #sneckdown hashtag published since last Thursday’s storm:

Twitter user “Matt Carphree” reminds us that digging out sidewalks and crosswalks is a great opportunity to build new sneckdowns:

This sneckdown, on Cambridge Street in Charles Circle, just happens to part of a “priority bike corridor” under the city’s GoBoston 2030 plan:

Finally, on a more somber note, an example from College Avenue in Cambridge, where a Somerville city employee drove his pickup truck into Dr. Leah Zallman in early November:

 

Fortunately, this intersection and several others in the area are slated to get new crosswalks and traffic-calming sidewalk extensions in an upcoming city project.

 

 

 

 

 

A relic Green Line sign at Forest Hills Station, pictured in 2011. The Green Line's E Branch service to Forest Hills was suspended in the 1980s and never returned. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user Pi.1415926535.

Guest Column: ‘Temporary’ Transit Cuts Will Likely Last

By John Stout |
Across the U.S., transit agencies often roll out deep service cuts under the guise of “temporary” service adjustments. Sadly, these cuts are rarely reversed. Whether it’s cutting late-night bus routes, lower-ridership subway lines or historic trolley networks, these services almost never return, especially in times of a budget crisis, because it’s far easier to stop […]
A view of the Allston I-90 tollbooths and Beacon Yards in 2015. Photo by Nick Allen, licensed under Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0.
Highway Teardowns Make Great Investments

By Kea Wilson |
In a groundbreaking new policy proposal, nonprofits Transportation for America and Third Way recommended that the next administration create a new, $5-billion competitive grant program that states could draw on to tear down their misguided downtown highways and redevelop the land that’s left behind in better ways.