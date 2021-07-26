Bluebikes System Celebrates 10th Anniversary By Smashing A Ridership Record

Greater Boston’s Bluebikes bikesharing system has surged past its pre-pandemic ridership levels, and set a new a single day trip record of 15,335 trips on Saturday.

That’s 15 percent higher than 2019’s peak daily ridership, set on Sept. 25, 2019, with 13,113 trips.

The system also celebrates its 10-year anniversary this week. Bluebikes, then known as Hubway, launched on July 28, 2011 with 610 bikes and 61 docks around central Boston. In that debut season, the system averaged 1,119 trips per day.

The system now boasts 393 stations and about 3,800 bikes spread around the entire region, with recent expansions into Arlington, Chelsea, Newton, Revere, Watertown, and Salem.