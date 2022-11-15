Editor’s Note: More Options to Follow Us on Social Media

Since we launched StreetsblogMASS in 2019, we've relied on Twitter as our primary social media outlet for sharing stories and inviting discussion among our readers.

The past few weeks, however, have given us some cause for concern about the platform's future. Our state government already wastes millions of dollars trying to solve climate change by writing checks to rich people who buy Teslas – so why should any of us waste our valuable time on another half-baked hyperloop grift?

We'll maintain a reduced presence on Twitter while it's still functional, but we're also branching out with new ways to share our headlines and participate in conversations about the news we cover.

Here are a few of the new ways you can stay in touch with us:

We've offered a weekly headline digest since we launched StreetsblogMASS in early 2019. Before, when we were only publishing two or three stories a week, it didn't make much sense for us to offer a daily newsletter. But now that we've added Grecia White as a staff writer, we're regularly publishing original reporting on a near-daily basis. We'll continue to offer the weekly roundup, which goes out on Fridays, but if you want to receive more frequent updates, sign up for the new daily newsletter here.

On Instagram, we've started posting photography and videos from our reporting along with informative captions. If you enjoy glamour shots of bollards and stormwater infrastructure, this is for you:

[protected-iframe id="20d0a7c6e943a304240693bfbd7745c7" scrolling="true" /]

Our new subreddit is, for now, primarily a place where we post links to our stories – but as more people follow us there, it's also becoming a place where readers can discuss the news and interact with our reporters.

Like many Twitter users, we're also trying out Mastodon. In addition to the official StreetsblogMASS account, you can also follow our editor, Christian MilNeil, at better.boston/@cmilneil, and staff writer Grecia White at urbanists.social/@grecia.