The T’s New Subway Car Contract Enters Its Awkward Teen Years
Under a 2014 contract, the MBTA was supposed to have an all-new fleet of Red Line trains delivered by 2023. At current rates of production, the trains won't be finished until 2030.
10:06 AM EDT on October 21, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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