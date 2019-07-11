Photos: ‘People-Protected’ Bike Lane on Fenway

A crowd of over 100 street safety advocates spent a pleasant morning in one of Boston’s Olmsted parks (albeit one that’s largely been paved over to give drivers more places to get stuck in traffic) as they created a “people-protected bike lane” on Fenway and Brookline Avenue during the morning rush hour.
As reported previously, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) recently repaved and restriped Fenway and Park Drive in the vicinity of Brookline Avenue near the Landmark Center to add short sections of new bike lanes that extend roughly one thousand feet south of Brookline Avenue on Park Drive and Fenway.
The “return to the city” movement is dead — or so say some news outlets after data from Brookings showed population growth in the suburbs outpacing that of cities, especially among millennials. “American suburbs swell as a new generation escapes the city,” wrote the Wall Street Journal. Mother Jones piled on with “Millennials love the burbs.” […]
Boston’s July 4th celebrations along the Charles River present a rare opportunity for Bostonians to enjoy a car-free waterfront. Bluebikes will offer unlimited free rides all day on the 4th (use code “BlueCross4” in the Bluebikes app or sign up for a free code on the website). There will be extra Bluebikes valets from 5 […]
A fare increase for most MBTA subway and commuter rail tickets takes effect today, but dozens of local elected officials and activists are responding with a “Boston T Party” during this morning’s commute. The higher prices take effect nearly three weeks after a Red Line train went off the rails at the JFK/UMass station and […]
Thanks to decades of planning decisions that routed highways through Asian, black and Latinx neighborhoods, and a lack of affordable housing in transit-accessible locations, air pollution from tailpipes is significantly more likely to harm communities of color across Massachusetts, according to a new study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. In the new report, Inequitable […]
On Tuesday evening in Cambridge, several dozen neighbors, local politicians and transportation advocates turned out to hear the state’s conceptual improvement plans for the “Memorial Drive Phase III” project, which would rebuild the roadways and paths on Cambridge’s riverfront from Eliot Bridge near Mount Auburn Hospital to the rotary at the foot of the Boston […]