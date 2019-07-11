Photos: ‘People-Protected’ Bike Lane on Fenway

A crowd of over 100 street safety advocates spent a pleasant morning in one of Boston’s Olmsted parks (albeit one that’s largely been paved over to give drivers more places to get stuck in traffic) as they created a “people-protected bike lane” on Fenway and Brookline Avenue during the morning rush hour.

As reported previously, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) recently repaved and restriped Fenway and Park Drive in the vicinity of Brookline Avenue near the Landmark Center to add short sections of new bike lanes that extend roughly one thousand feet south of Brookline Avenue on Park Drive and Fenway.

Street safety advocates, most prominently the Boston Cyclists Union, have criticized the street design for neglecting physical separation for cyclists, in a location where where a truck driver killed Paula Sharaga in February.