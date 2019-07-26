Hit-and-Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian Near Encore Casino

Alford Street in Boston, looking northward towards Everett and the Encore Casino. Image courtesy of Google Street View.
A hit-and-run motorist killed a pedestrian late Thursday night on Alford Street near the Encore Casino, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police were called to the scene at 99 Alford Street, an address located on the north side of the Mystic River near the Everett line, at 11:22 p.m. Thursday night. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Boston Police released images of a suspect’s motor vehicle: a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with plywood fencing around its truck bed. The vehicle was last seen in the rotary at Broadway and Main Street in Everett, and “may possible have damage to the front driver’s side bumper, grill, and headlight assembly,” according to police.

Police are searching for the driver of this white pickup truck, last seen in Everett, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian near the Encore Casino Thursday night. Courtesy of the Boston Police Department.
Alford Street is a four-lane roadway that extends from Sullivan Square over the Mystic River into the City of Everett, where it continues as Broadway.

The City of Boston’s “Vision Zero” crash map only records a handful of crashes on Alford Street since 2016, including two crashes that involved bicyclists in 2018, and one crash that involved a pedestrian near the Ryan Playground in October 2017.

Those statistics may have less to do with the street’s design than the fact that, until recently, bikes and pedestrians had few reasons to travel on Alford Street, which traverses the industrial Mystic River waterfront north of Sullivan Square.

That changed with the June opening of the Encore Casino, which is now attracting thousands of daily visitors and employees to the area. Alford Street is the most direct link between the casino and the nearest MBTA subway stop, at Sullivan Square.

Thursday’s crash is under active investigation and police are searching for a suspect. Potential witnesses are being urged to contact the city’s homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A section of the Cochituate Rail Trail near Cochituate State Park in Natick before the construction of trail improvements. Photo courtesy of Josh Ostroff.

Natick Makes Way for Trail-Oriented Development

By Christian MilNeil |
Construction started this week on Natick’s section of the Cochituate Rail Trail, a 2.4 mile path that will link fast-growing suburban neighborhoods and major employers to Natick’s town center and commuter rail stop. The project will extend an existing 1.2 mile trail (highlighted in yellow in the map at left) through the city of Framingham, where […]
The Registry of Motor Vehicles office building on Haymarket Square in downtown Boston.

Suspended Licenses Are a Weak Deterrent for Dangerous Drivers

By Christian MilNeil |
Last month, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old from West Springfield, drove his pickup truck into a group of motorcyclists on a rural New Hampshire road, killing seven of them and injuring three more. The tragedy revealed a stunning bureaucratic failure at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), a subdivision of MassDOT. Zhukovskyy had been arrested for […]
In June, the MBTA issued a solicitation for bids from private developers for the use of this mile-long rail corridor in East Boston. The corridor connects the Logan Airport area to the doorstep of Suffolk Downs, where builders have proposed 10.5 million square feet of new development.

Why Is the T Trying to Sell Off an East Boston Rail Corridor?

By Christian MilNeil |
Two former state Secretaries of Transportation are raising serious concerns over the MBTA’s attempts to sell easement rights to private developers for the use of an abandoned mile-long rail corridor along the Chelsea Creek waterfront in East Boston. The former railroad right-of-way, which extends from the Chelsea Street bridge northward into Revere, runs parallel to […]
StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil (right) with his family during a visit to Streetsblog world headquarters in Brooklyn in April 2019.

Welcome to StreetsblogMASS!

By Christian MilNeil |
Our streets are public spaces: they belong to all of us, not just the few who operate the most life-threatening and polluting vehicles. Making the Commonwealth’s streets work better for pedestrians, bikes and transit will make our cities healthier, safer, more affordable, and more egalitarian.
Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk.
STREETSBLOG NYC

Sen. Markey Introduces Federal Complete Streets Bill

By Gersh Kuntzman |
The Markey-Cohen bill would also require grant recipients to adopt and prioritize a “Complete Streets” policy — and it would require the federal government, the states and federal “metropolitan planning organizations” to adopt design standards for all highway projects “that provide for the safe and adequate accommodation of all users of the surface transportation network, including motorized and non-motorized users, in all phases of project planning, development, and operation.”