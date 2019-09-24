Motorist Kills Pedestrian In Dedham Crosswalk

A motorist struck and inflicted fatal injuries to a 59-year-old woman using a crosswalk on Bridge Street in Dedham early Sunday morning.

According to reports from the Dedham Police Department, police found the victim, identified as Charlene Lewis of Jamaica Plain, lying in the street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers charged the driver on the scene with a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Later that morning, the Medical Examiner’s Office announced that Ms. Lewis had died from her injuries at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Bridge Street is a two-lane street with bicycle lanes that links Dedham’s Riverdale neighborhood to West Roxbury. The crash site is less than 1,000 feet from the Charles River bridge where the street crosses into Boston.

On the Boston side of the bridge, the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but in Dedham, the speed limit is posted as 35 miles per hour.