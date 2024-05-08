Eyes On the Street: Less Pavement, More Park On Hammond Pond Parkway

Earlier this week, StreetsblogMASS reader Aaron Lu shared some photos of the Department of Conservation and Recreation's Hammond Pond Parkway road diet, which is converting a a four-lane highway without any sidewalks into a calmer two-lane street with a separated 12-foot-wide shared-use path and additional greenery in lieu of asphalt.
Contractors haven't yet started work on the path, but they recently paved the new roadway, which gives a clear sense of how much more space there's going to be for bikes, pedestrians, and greenery.
The streetlamps in Lu's photos approximate where the former edge of the now-demolished 4-lane highway used to be:
The photo above was taken in roughly the same location as these images, showing the 4-lane parkway as it looked a few years ago (left), and a rendering of what it might look like next year, when construction is complete: