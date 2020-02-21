T4MA Issues ‘Call To Action’ As Advocates Await Transit Funding Bill

Transportation for Massachusetts (T4MA) and 22 of its partner organizations are hosting a “Call to Action” event in the State House next Tuesday as House leaders continue to work on a long-promised transportation funding bill.

The “Fix Our Transportation Crisis Call To Action” event will be held on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at 10 am (RSVP here).

In an email, Chris Dempsey, the Director of Transportation for Massachusetts, said that “we are hearing that we might (finally) have a House bill next week, so the timing is perfect.”

The actual content of that rumored bill remain a mystery. Legislators from central and western Massachusetts, including Joint Committee on Transportation member Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton, are seeking dedicated, increased funding for Regional Transit Authorities; Governor Baker and City of Boston officials have suggested raising more revenue from app-based ridesharing companies; and environmental and labor organizations have called for raising new revenue from increased corporate income taxes.

Last fall, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and other House leaders had set a goal to have a transportation funding bill approved be the entire House of Representatives before the Legislature recessed for the winter holidays on November 20, 2019.

The House typically turns to focus its attention on the annual budget in April, so the window of opportunity for a major new transportation funding bill could be closing fast.