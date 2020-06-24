Tonight: DCR Hosts Virtual Meeting to Discuss Arborway Safety Improvements

The state Department of Conservation (DCR) is hosting a second public meeting tonight for a project that’s expected to create a new, separated bike and pedestrian route along the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

The DCR’s “Arborway Parkways Improvement Project” kicked off last winter, and is aiming to produce detailed designs for a construction project that would begin in 2021.

The project is focused on the mile-long stretch of multi-lane roadways between Jamaica Pond and the Forest Hills T station. Though technically a “park,” the high-speed car traffic that dominates the area effectively prevents any recreation there.

The Arborway’s roadways and traffic circles have been the site of over 30 injury-causing crashes since the beginning of 2018. On Tuesday evening, StreetsblogMASS reader Kyle Vining came across another serious crash at Murray Circle, the large, complex rotary where the Arborway meets Centre Street:

In November, the DCR hosted a kickoff meeting for the project that drew over 100 attendees. At that meeting, Jeffrey Parenti, DCR’s Deputy Chief Engineer, said that the project team would examine the possibility of removing travel lanes at key locations to create on-road protected bike lanes.

Tonight’s meeting could present some of the DCR’s initial design concepts for the project.

This story will be updated later this evening with an overview of the DCR’s presentation and public discussion.

Event details:

Arborway Parkways Improvement Project

Wed. June 24, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Participants may join the meeting using this link: bit.ly/Arborway6-24 or by calling (631) 992-3221 for audio. The GoTo Webinar Meeting ID is 779-646-219.