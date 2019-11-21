Tonight: DCR Hearing On Arborway Safety Upgrades

Arborway project map
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is studying potential safety improvements to the braid of Emerald Necklace roadways that connect Forest Hills to Jamaica Pond. Courtesy of the Massachusetts DCR.

Tonight in Jamaica Plain, the state Department of Conservation (DCR) will hold a public hearing on potential safety improvements to the Arborway roadways between the Forest Hills T station and Jamaica Pond.

The Arborway is a key link in Boston’s Emerald Necklace, but its current design leaves practically no space for pedestrians or bikes to use the public parkland. In March, DCR invited stakeholders from advocacy groups and other public agencies to conduct a road safety audit of the area, which made dozens of recommendations to reduce the risk of crashes.

That audit’s report and recommendations were published earlier this fall. 

One of the audit’s more significant recommendations is the construction of a new shared-use path along the Arborway to connect Jamaica Pond to the DCR’s recently-completed pathways in the vicinity of the Forest Hills T station.

The audit also suggests narrowing or eliminating motor vehicle lanes in key locations to control traffic speeds and simplify complicated intersections – an action that could also reclaim more public parkland for green space.

Tonight’s meeting is expected to review DCR’s plans for short-term improvements along the parkway and to kick off an “upcoming design phase for long-term parkway reconfiguration and improvements,” according to the DCR’s project website.

This story will be updated later this evening after the meeting.

Event details:

Arborway Parkways Improvement Project

Thursday, November 21, 2019 – 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital – Huvos Auditorium, 3rd Floor
By transit: Take MBTA bus 38 from Forest Hills, or walk across the Arboretum from the Forest Hills Orange Line stop
Meeting Notice

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Massachusetts State House in downtown Boston.

State House Stalls On Transportation Funding

By Christian MilNeil |
After saying earlier this year that the MBTA was “in crisis” and that his chamber would have a “long-term strategic investment plan” for the state’s transportation systems before the end of the year, House Speaker Robert DeLeo has announced that he and his fellow Democrats in the State House will delay that debate until 2020. […]
An Amtrak Vermonter train arrives at the John W. Olver Transit Center in Greenfield, MA. Courtesy of the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Amtrak Wants To Compete With Planes And Roads

By Aaron Short |
Amtrak could become profitable as soon as next year as it beefs up short-distance service across the country as more Americans explore cost-efficient, less-polluting alternatives to driving and flying between cities. The railroad company carried a record 32.5 million customers in the fiscal year that ended in September, a 2.5-percent increase from the previous year, […]