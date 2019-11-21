Tonight: DCR Hearing On Arborway Safety Upgrades

Tonight in Jamaica Plain, the state Department of Conservation (DCR) will hold a public hearing on potential safety improvements to the Arborway roadways between the Forest Hills T station and Jamaica Pond.

The Arborway is a key link in Boston’s Emerald Necklace, but its current design leaves practically no space for pedestrians or bikes to use the public parkland. In March, DCR invited stakeholders from advocacy groups and other public agencies to conduct a road safety audit of the area, which made dozens of recommendations to reduce the risk of crashes.

That audit’s report and recommendations were published earlier this fall.

One of the audit’s more significant recommendations is the construction of a new shared-use path along the Arborway to connect Jamaica Pond to the DCR’s recently-completed pathways in the vicinity of the Forest Hills T station.

The audit also suggests narrowing or eliminating motor vehicle lanes in key locations to control traffic speeds and simplify complicated intersections – an action that could also reclaim more public parkland for green space.

Tonight’s meeting is expected to review DCR’s plans for short-term improvements along the parkway and to kick off an “upcoming design phase for long-term parkway reconfiguration and improvements,” according to the DCR’s project website.

This story will be updated later this evening after the meeting.

Event details:

Arborway Parkways Improvement Project

Thursday, November 21, 2019 – 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital – Huvos Auditorium, 3rd Floor

By transit: Take MBTA bus 38 from Forest Hills, or walk across the Arboretum from the Forest Hills Orange Line stop

Meeting Notice