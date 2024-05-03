Oil Industry Shuts Down Interstate 95 In Connecticut

The driver of an gasoline tanker truck successfully severed the busiest interstate highway in New England by turning their cargo into a firebomb that melted an overpass in Norwalk, Connecticut.

“The heat from the burning fuel compromised some of the bridge, so that bridge is going to have to come down and that demolition is going to start first thing tomorrow morning,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said at a press briefing Thursday in Hartford.

Officials are reporting no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Connecticut Department of Transportation, this segment of Interstate 95 would typically carry over 120,000 vehicles on an average day.

Connecticut highway officials say they hope reopen the interstate by Monday morning.