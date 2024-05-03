Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Open Streets Season Starts This Sunday In Dorchester

12:23 PM EDT on May 3, 2024

Boston's first open streets festival of 2024 is happening this weekend on Dorchester Avenue, between Linden Street and Ashmont Street from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A map of the Dorchester Ave open streets event. Text below the map reads "May 5, City of Boston Dorchester Ave. Between Ashmont St. and Linden St. 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. boston.gov/open-streets"The map highlights a diagonal stretch of Dorchester Ave. from Ashmont St. in the lower left near the Ashmont T station to Linden St in the upper right near I-93 and Freeport St., northeast of Fields Corner. Park Street and Adams Street, both near Fields Corner, are highlighted as vehicle crossing points.
Courtesy of the City of Boston

A lineup of several hundred vendors, performers, and community organizations have signed up to enjoy the 1.4-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue while it's closed to car traffic.

It's the first major open streets event of an expanded season. This year's events are also being extended later into the afternoon compared to last year's events, which ended by 3:30.

