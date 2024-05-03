Open Streets Season Starts This Sunday In Dorchester

Boston's first open streets festival of 2024 is happening this weekend on Dorchester Avenue, between Linden Street and Ashmont Street from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy of the City of Boston

A lineup of several hundred vendors, performers, and community organizations have signed up to enjoy the 1.4-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue while it's closed to car traffic.

It's the first major open streets event of an expanded season. This year's events are also being extended later into the afternoon compared to last year's events, which ended by 3:30.