We Want Your Feedback: Take Our Reader Survey

As we head into 2021, we’re thinking about how we can grow and improve StreetsblogMASS in the new year, and we want to hear from our readers. What are we doing well, and how can we improve?

This survey takes about 8 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time, one lucky survey participant will win a brand-new Rover rain cape (pictured above) from Providence-based Cleverhood.

To enter, just leave us your email address at the end of the survey; we’ll pick a winner in January.

Thanks for participating, and for reading StreetsblogMASS!