We Want Your Feedback: Take Our Reader Survey

We're raffling off a new Cleverhood Rover rain cape to one lucky survey participant.
We're raffling off a new Cleverhood Rover rain cape to one lucky survey participant.

As we head into 2021, we’re thinking about how we can grow and improve StreetsblogMASS in the new year, and we want to hear from our readers. What are we doing well, and how can we improve?

This survey takes about 8 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time, one lucky survey participant will win a brand-new Rover rain cape (pictured above) from Providence-based Cleverhood.

To enter, just leave us your email address at the end of the survey; we’ll pick a winner in January.

Thanks for participating, and for reading StreetsblogMASS!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A relic Green Line sign at Forest Hills Station, pictured in 2011. The Green Line's E Branch service to Forest Hills was suspended in the 1980s and never returned. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user Pi.1415926535.

Guest Column: ‘Temporary’ Transit Cuts Will Likely Last

By John Stout |
Across the U.S., transit agencies often roll out deep service cuts under the guise of “temporary” service adjustments. Sadly, these cuts are rarely reversed. Whether it’s cutting late-night bus routes, lower-ridership subway lines or historic trolley networks, these services almost never return, especially in times of a budget crisis, because it’s far easier to stop […]