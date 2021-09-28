Derailment Crunches Red Line Train At Broadway Station

In an incident at Broadway station on Tuesday morning, an older Red Line train apparently derailed and collided with the station platform, causing serious damage to the train but no reported injuries to passengers.

The incident interrupted Red Line service between downtown Boston and the JFK/UMass station, with delays rippling throughout the rest of the line:

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between JFK/UMass and Park St through the evening rush. Braintree customers may consider the @MBTA_CR , CharlieCards will be accepted between South Station and Braintree.https://t.co/lOBHyAbCEz — MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2021

The vehicle that derailed, identified as car number 01745, was manufactured between 1987 and 1989 by UTDC, a Canadian manufacturer, according to the roster.transithistory.org website.

The MBTA had intended to replace all of its Red and Orange Line trains by 2023 under a contract with CRRC, a Chinese manufacturer with a factory in Springfield.

Before the pandemic, the MTBA had hoped to have an all-new fleet of 152 cars running on the Orange Line by the end of 2021, and have 252 new Red Line cars in service by 2023.

But various manufacturing problems have delayed those timelines significantly. Only one CRRC-manufactured “pilot” train has carried passengers on the Red Line so far, and it’s been out of service ever since another CRRC-manufactured train derailed on the Orange Line in March.