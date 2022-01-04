Baker Admin. Moves to Adopt California’s Electric Truck Mandates

Last week, Governor Baker’s administration filed a proposal for Massachusetts to immediately adopt California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulation, which would require increasing shares of electric vehicles among the Bay State’s new truck sales between 2024 and 2035.

In a press release, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said that “Massachusetts continues to take aggressive action to reduce emissions from the transportation sector, and addressing pollution from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and advancing the market for clean trucks is an essential part of this effort.”

California’s Air Resources Board, the state’s air quality management agency, created the Advanced Clean Trucks rule in 2020 to reduce greenhouse gases and hazardous air pollutants like nitrogen oxides, which cause respiratory problems for people who live or work near busy roads.

Massachusetts and most other northeastern states have already adopted other Californian vehicle emissions standards, which go above and beyond federal regulatory requirements.

California’s new regulation on trucks applies to three broad categories of vehicle: Class 2b-3 trucks and delivery vans (this category also covers large pickup trucks that weigh over 8,500 pounds), Class 4-8 trucks, which include school buses, bucket trucks, and garbage trucks, and Class 7-8 trucks, which include big rigs and heavy dump trucks.

The rule would require 9 percent of new Class 4-8 truck sales, and 5 percent of other truck sales, to meet the “zero emission” standard in 2024. Those proportions would rise gradually each year, and hit 50% of Class 4-8 truck sales and 30 percent of other truck classes by 2030:

However, because many heavy-duty trucks stay on the roads for a decade or longer, these new sales requirements will have a smaller, slower impact on the the kinds of vehicles we see on the roads. In 2015, California had 987,817 registered medium and heavy-duty vehicles; the Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that the new rule will put about 100,000 zero-emission trucks (about 1/10th of the state’s total truck fleet) on California’s roads by 2030.

Massachusetts is fast-tracking its adoption of the new regulation as an “emergency” authorization because the federal Clean Air Act requires any state that adopts California’s standards to do so at least two model years before the new regulations take effect, and model year 2025 begins on January 1, 2024.

By announcing the proposal before the end of 2021, the Commonwealth’s Department of Environmental Protection met that federal deadline and kicked off a public commenting period that will end on February 11. A public hearing will also be held on February 1.