Eyes On the Green Line: Somerville’s New Community Path Is Coming Together

It won’t be open until the longer Medford branch of the Green Line Extension opens for passengers later this year, but the new Community Path Extension in Somerville is beginning to look like a usable trail, with new light fixtures and a base layer of pavement in place.

We took a few photos of the project during last week’s mild weather:

Community path construction from Lowell Street, looking southeast
The under-construction Community Path Extension pictured from near Lowell Street, where the Community Path currently ends. From here, the new path will continue 2 miles to the Lechmere Green Line station.

 

Trail lighting has been installed on many segments of the new Community Path. This is a view of the path construction looking west from Walnut Street, near Somerville's main library.
Light fixtures have been installed on many segments of the new Community Path. This is a view of the path construction looking west from Walnut Street, near Somerville’s main library and high school. Between Walnut and Central Street, the path will cross city streets in crosswalks on an embankment above the Green Line tracks.

 

A view of the new Community Path, still under construction, looking toward downtown Boston from the Walnut Street bridge.
A view toward downtown Boston from the Walnut Street bridge. From here, the path descends to the level of the new Green Line tracks to pass beneath the McGrath Highway, visible in the distance.

 

The Somerville Community Path ramp from Cross Street in East Somerville.
The Somerville Community Path connector ramp from Cross Street, looking northwest towards McGrath Highway, in East Somerville. The main path continues below the Cross Street bridge along the new Green Line Tracks.

 

A view of the Somerville Community Path under construction from the Cross Street overpass, looking south towards Washington Street in East Somerville.
A view of the Somerville Community Path under construction from the Cross Street overpass, looking south towards Washington Street and the East Somerville Green Line station.

 

A new "pedal and park" bike parking area has been installed in the shelter of the new Lechmere Green Line station near the end of the Community Path extension.
A new “pedal and park” bike parking area has been installed in the shelter of the new Lechmere Green Line station near the end of the Community Path extension. From here, an existing multi-use path continues along Morgan Avenue to North Point Park and the North Bank Bridge connection to Charlestown.

A before-and-after sketch of the City of Boston's proposed changes to Cummins Highway in Mattapan Square illustrates how the city plans to widen sidewalks, add trees, and reduce crossing distances for people walking to or from the neighborhoods west of the square. The design also includes physically protected bike lanes that would connect Cummins Highway to the Neponset Greenway across Blue Hill Avenue.

