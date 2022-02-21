Eyes On the Green Line: Somerville’s New Community Path Is Coming Together

It won’t be open until the longer Medford branch of the Green Line Extension opens for passengers later this year, but the new Community Path Extension in Somerville is beginning to look like a usable trail, with new light fixtures and a base layer of pavement in place.
We took a few photos of the project during last week’s mild weather:
To improve safety - particularly for the thousands of transit riders who pass through the square - the City of Boston's Transportation Department is proposing to close the wide right-turn slip lane in front of the Mattapan trolley terminal, widen sidewalks to reduce crosswalk distances, and add a new crosswalk across the Blue Hills Parkway to provide more direct access to the T station and the Neponset Greenway from the neighborhoods to the west.
