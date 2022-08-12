Biking with Mayor Wu and Exploring Biking as Alternative to Orange and Green Line During Upcoming Closures

Early this Thursday morning over 50 community members gathered in the neighborhood of Roslindale to bike alongside Mayor Michelle Wu from Adams Park to City Hall in downtown Boston. The group rode together through various neighborhoods including Jamaica Plain and Back Bay with some folks dropping off or joining at various during the nearly 7 mile ride to City Hall. The video below shows a quick snapshot beginning with the arrival of Mayor Wu at Adams Park in Roslindale and shows glimpses of bicyclists riding down Dartmouth and Boylston Street near the Boston Public Library. A member of her staff, Yusufi Vali, can be seen riding along on a Bluebike.

Among the participants was Andrew Murray, a fellow Roslindale neighbor who told StreetsblogMASS, “I’ve always wanted to bike to work, but I’ve been kind of a little bit anxious and scared about it so this was the push that I needed to finally do that.” He says the bike ride has given him the confidence to try it again another time.

With the overlapping closures of the entire Orange Line, August 19 – September 19, and the Green Line from Union Square in Somerville to Government Center in downtown Boston from August 22 – September 18, many folks are beginning to plan their routes and how they will travel to for trips like grocery shopping, meeting up with friends or getting to work without two subway lines at their disposal. In addition to the shuttles and commuter rail options the MBTA will provide, biking could be another option to keep in your back pocket.

Check out some of the options below and see how biking might fit your schedule and needs over the next few weeks:

Bike Convoys

The Boston Cyclists Union is currently recruiting volunteers to organize and lead bike convoys through the city in an effort to help each other try something new together.

Volunteer positions include ride leaders, route planners, app developers, cone setters, and people to hang flyers across neighborhoods. Sign up to help out or stay tuned for more details on how to join as a participant!

Hey bike twitter, we need your help! The upcoming Orange Line Shutdown will affect thousands, and many will be looking to start biking for the first time. Please fill out this google form to let us know how you can help people get through this crisis! https://t.co/O47Cq5YKZe — BostonCyclistsUnion (@bostonbikeunion) August 4, 2022

Free learn-to-ride workshops

Not feeling super comfortable biking yet? Or perhaps need a quick refresher? Attend one of the timely workshops hosted by the City of Boston as part of their English and Spanish Women’s Learn to Ride series. Maybe you could even meet fellow commuting buddies while you practice and gain confidence in the skills you’ll need to feel comfortable riding on the streets.

Folks without a bike can rent a Bluebike at nearly all the T stops along the Orange Line except for Malden Center and Oak Grove. A monthly Bluebikes pass offers unlimited rides for $26.75 and can be used in neighboring cities including Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Chelsea, Somerville and Watertown. Feel free to use your pass to explore other parts of the region like the Everett Riverwalk or the Neponset River Greenway.

Take advantage of the Free Adventure Passes Bluebikes is offering every Monday during the month of August as part of their Mindful Mondays initiative. Redemption codes:

August 15: BlueCrossMindful0815

August 22: BlueCrossMindful0822

August 29: BlueCrossMindful0829

Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets for the City of Boston recently tweeted, “We are inventorying any spare Bluebikes equipment to maximize service. And we’re evaluating capacity to add valets and extra rebalancing so that bikes are available where needed. We are also working to line up funding for free/discount passes.”

Get your things ready!

Grab some front and rear bike lights if you’re going to ride at night or dusk for any portion of your trip and make sure they’re charged or that the batteries still work.

Bring one or two water bottles to stay hydrated on your ride

Google Maps offers a layer that marks bike routes in green (click Layers → click Biking)

If you’re trying biking in the city for the first time , take it easy! Plan your route the night before, scope out bike racks near your destination and bring a bike lock.

Anyone can try biking! If you ride your bike around the city for errands, to meet up with friends or simply for the joy of it, please share the routes you feel comfortable riding on so others who may just be starting out can learn about these bike routes too.