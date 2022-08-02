100,000 Riders In the Lurch: MBTA To Shut Down Entire Orange Line For 30 Days

The MBTA will take the unprecedented step of shutting down the entire Orange Line subway for 30 days starting on August 19 in order to address a large and growing backlog of safety hazards and maintenance needs on its tracks.

On Wednesday morning, the MBTA convened a special meeting of its board of directors with a single agenda item: a discussion and vote on a $27 to $37 million contract for replacement bus shuttle service running up to 200 buses with A Yankee Line, Inc., a charter bus company.

In brief remarks to introduce the contract, MBTA General Manager alluded to and did not dispute news reports here and elsewhere that the T had been planning to shut down the entire Orange Line later this month for 30 days.

Poftak told board members that the contract was necessary because the T is planning “a significant set of diversions on the Orange and Green Lines… By shutting down a line in its entirety, it allows us to do multiple projects, it allows us round-the-clock access.”

The Orange Line is the T’s second-busiest rapid transit line. Ridership remains about 50 percent below pre-pandemic levels, but the subway has still been carrying over 100,000 riders every weekday this spring and summer.

The shutdown will also extend into September, a time when transit ridership typically surges as students return to local universities.

It’s unclear how the T will accommodate all of the Orange Line’s riders on bus shuttles. The Orange Line carries about 8 times as many riders as the T’s busiest bus route, the 28, which runs every 6 to 10 minutes and carries about 12,000 riders per day.

“On the Orange Line we’re planning for 160 (shuttle) buses at peak, and working with our municipal partners to find the most efficient ways to route those buses,” Poftak told board members on Wednesday morning.

Only one MBTA board member had any questions for Poftak about the closure. Board member Mary Beth Mello asked whether shuttle riders would be charged any fares, and whether they could opt for parallel service on the commuter rail system.

Poftak responded that riders would be able to show their transit passes or CharlieCards to ride the commuter rail within zones 1 and 2 from Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, South Station, North Station, and Malden Center. He also said that a mothballed commuter rail platform at the Oak Grove station would be re-activated for Haverhill Line trains for the duration of the closure.

“While we do not know if these rumors are true, significant shutdowns across the MBTA system will only exacerbate the lack of trust the public has in the T,” said Rick Dimino, President and CEO of the local business organization A Better City, in a statement to StreetsblogMASS. “People have a right to know about and to plan for major diversions that impact their ability to access employment, education, healthcare, recreation, and family. Yet, the MBTA continues to leave riders and our region on edge due to ongoing safety incidents and service disruptions.”

Last week, the T abruptly cancelled a planned month-long closure of the northern end of the Orange Line, from Oak Grove to Wellington, two days before the closure was to take effect.

That shutdown had been planned so that the T would be able to replace more than 7,000 feet of track, 2,300 feet of third rail, install a new traction power switch, and conduct other work along that segment of the line.

A few days before, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared on WBUR’s Radio Boston talk show, where, in a discussion about last Monday’s early-morning Orange Line fire, she advocated for the T to tackle its safety issues more comprehensively to “do it all in one sweep” instead of attempting smaller-scale fixes during nighttime and weekend closures.

“Getting it done would then free up resources at the T to focus on improving other parts of it,” said Mayor Wu. “I know that’s painful because it will it would be tremendously disruptive. But we are at that point where prolonging this will make it worse and continue to bring about safety issues.”

Several other Orange Line service disruptions had also been on the horizon. The T still needs to do additional track work between the Tufts and Back Bay stations, where the FTA’s special safety inspection found “excessive wear and defects.”

The T completed some track work near Back Bay station during a weekend diversion on July 10, but there’s additional work in the area that still needs to be done to satisfy the FTA’s special directives.



And there’s still additional demolition work that needs to be done to get rid of the beleaguered Government Center Garage, which straddles over the Green and Orange Line tunnels in downtown Boston. That construction project has unexpectedly disrupted Orange and Green Line services twice so far this year.

According to passenger survey data from CTPS, a regional planning agency, people of color will be disproportionately affected by the shutdown.

Across the entire MBTA rapid transit network, about 1 in 10 riders are Black, according to pre-pandemic surveys. But 1 in 3 riders who use the Jackson Square Orange Line station are Black, and at the Roxbury Crossing, Ruggles, and Forest Hills stations, 1 in 4 riders are Black. Black and Asian riders also make up a higher-than-average proportion of riders at the Community College, Malden Center, and Wellington stations on the north side of the Orange Line.

At Wednesday morning’s board meeting, which lasted about 15 minutes, only Mary Beth Mello (asking about alternative commuter rail service) had any questions for the T’s leadership about the planned shutdown.

Before calling for a vote for the proposed shuttle bus contract, Board Chair and Mayor of Quincy Thomas Koch compared the disruption to the 2-year closure of the Wollaston Red Line station, which he called a success.

“I’m just thrilled that we continue to grab the bull by the horns to move forward and make the improvements necessary,” said Koch.

The board then passed the shuttle bus contract unanimously, and adjourned.

This story was corrected at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday August 3 to clarify the location of the T’s July 10 track work (see comment below).