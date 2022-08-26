Introducing Transit Bingo: Explore New Places, Win Prizes This September

From exploring new places by transit, to treating yourself to a bike ride over a pretty bridge, Streetsblog Bingo gives you prompts to keep you out and exploring this September as we ease into the fall.

Feel free to bring a human or furry friend along on your adventures as you make your way through a row, a column, or even the entire board.

Here’s how to get started:

Get four spots in a row – up, down, or diagonal. This can be done on your own, with your family, or a friend or two. Choose carefully! If you win, you’ll need to share your prize with your partners.

You’ll have the entire month of September 1st (Thursday) through September 30th (Friday) to make your way through the activities.

Submit your bingo board to be entered to win:

By midnight on Sunday, October 2nd, let StreetsblogMASS know that you’ve completed your bingo card. Honor system! To enter you can:

Submit your completed bingo card via this form (one unique card per person)

When you complete an activity, share a photo on Twitter or Instagram – tag @StreetsblogMASS and use the #StreetsblogBingo hashtag

Send us a direct message on Twitter, @StreetsblogMASS

We’d love to keep up with your transit, bus, bike, and park adventures! Keep us posted by tagging us on social media (@StreesblogMASS) when you finish a square on your bingo card. Please let us know who to credit for the photo, as we may share them on the Streetsblog website or on social media (and also please let us know if you DO NOT want your photos shared).

Prizes

We’ve got three REI gift cards to give away to randomly-selected winners. Submissions will be entered into a raffle and winners will be notified in early October!

Email grecia@streetsblog.org if you have questions.