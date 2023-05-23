We’re Four Years Old, Let’s Party

StreetsblogMASS is four years old this summer, and on June 20th, from 5:30 p.m. ’til it’s time to go home, we’ll be celebrating the occasion on Tuesday, June 20 at The Flamingo Bar & Restaurant in the North End at 266 Commercial Street.

As with any good party for a 4 year-old, there will be delicious cake (courtesy of Cakes By Noel), and if you show up early enough, you might get to take home a limited-edition StreetsblogMASS zine that we’re printing for the occasion.

RSVP via Eventbrite to let us know you’re coming. It’s free, but please consider sending us a birthday gift to keep our nonprofit newsroom operating for many more years to come.