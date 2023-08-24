T Will Close Ashmont, Mattapan Branches of the Red Line for Two Weeks in October

From an MBTA press release

The MBTA announced on Thursday a 16-day shutdown of the Red Line Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Stations and the entire Mattapan trolley line between Ashmont and Mattapan Square for track repair work starting on October 14.

During this closure, the MBTA will provide free, accessible replacement shuttle bus service running every 5-6 minutes during weekday peak hours and every 10-15 minutes during weekday off-peak hours and weekends.

This diversion will allow the MBTA to perform critical track work. The track between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Stations and on the Mattapan Line is some of the oldest in the system.

The MBTA will hold four open houses in September to provide the public an opportunity to engage with the project team, learn about the details of the construction work, and voice their thoughts, comments, and concerns. The dates, times, and locations of these open houses will be published on the MBTA Public Meetings webpage soon.

Riders will also be able to find more information on this service change through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/alerts.

“Safety of the MBTA system is paramount, and this 16-day closure allows us to address many of the Red Line’s worst speed restrictions much faster than we’ve been able to accomplish during night and weekend work,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We understand service changes can be frustrating, and I want to thank the public for their patience while we perform this critical and targeted work between JFK/UMass and Ashmont Stations and on the Mattapan Line.”

Following this work, the T hopes to remove or alleviate 28 speed restrictions in this area.

The MBTA also plans to maximize these full-access closures by identifying additional work opportunities along both lines to improve the rider experience through station enhancements, such as painting, power washing, and repairing lighting fixtures; vegetation removal; the removal of tripping hazards; and accessibility improvements.