Eyes On the Street: Posts Replace Cones on Mass. Ave. Bridge

It's been almost two years since MassDOT widened the busy bike lanes on the Harvard Bridge (also known as the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge) with orange construction cones.

MassDOT made the new lane configuration permanent last year, with new stripes on the roadway.

But, aside from the notorious interlude when vandals tossed them into the Charles River, the orange construction cones remained as the only physical barrier between the bike lane and motor vehicles – until today.

On Thursday morning, a MassDOT crew was working in those bike lanes to replace those cones with new, more permanent flexible-post bollards to help keep cars out of the bike lanes.

Here are a few photos of the work in progress:

A stack of new flexible-post bollards await installation on the Mass. Ave. Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.