Museum of Science Hosts ‘Pedal Power’ This Weekend

10:09 AM EDT on August 20, 2025

This Saturday, the Museum of Science will host a day of talks and activities to promote sustainable transportation throughout the Boston region, with free admission for visitors who arrive on foot, by public transit, or by bike.

Several local transportation advocacy groups will be tabling in the museum's exhibit halls to provide information and advice about bicycle and pedestrian transportation.

There will also be a 1 p.m. talk from Vivian Ortiz, Boston's "Bicycle Mayor," and a 3 p.m. talk on "Cycling Advocacy and Accessibility" from the New England Mountain Bike Association.

The event is being sponsored by the HUBLUV initiative of the Conine Family Foundation (disclosure: the Conine Family Foundation is also a major funder of StreetsblogMASS).

To obtain free admission tickets, visit mos.org and add exhibit hall tickets for August 23 to your cart. At checkout, apply the Promo Code HUBLUV25.

Attendees can also obtain in a free single-ride pass on the Bluebikes system using promo code MUSEUMBIKEDAY24 in the Bluebikes app.

Bike to the Sea is also organizing a group ride to the event via the Northern Strand and Community Path trails. Participants should be confident with on-street riding, as the route includes a challenging crossings of the Alford Street Bridge and Sullivan Square. Any riders under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian and wear a helmet. The ride will start at 10 a.m. from the Bike Kitchen in Malden. Learn more here.

