Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Highways

Tonight: MassDOT Airs Options for Obsolete Memorial Drive Highway Interchange in Cambridge

4:17 PM EST on January 6, 2026

A wide sidewalk path runs alongside a line of cars waiting for a traffic signal in the distance. To the right is an overgrown meadow and a large leafy tree that shades the path. On the left edge a crosswalk leads across the roadway. In the middle distance to the left is a brick-clad highway viaduct.

The recently-widened Paul Dudley White pathway in Cambridge, pictured here just west of the B.U. Bridge. The Reid highway overpass is the brick viaduct structure to the left. Photographed on June 5, 2025.

Tonight, MassDOT will host a virtual public hearing on its plans to remove the William Reid Overpass, a crumbling highway viaduct in Cambridge that flies over the traffic circle on the northern end of the Boston University Bridge.

Still unresolved, however, is the question of what should replace it. One option would be to build another viaduct, in order to continue subsidizing high-speed car traffic along Cambridge's riverfront. Another option under consideration would re-route traffic into a slower, safer at-grade intersection that could increase public greenspace along the Charles River.

The decision will involve a crowded field of bureaucracies. The City of Cambridge controls the local streets that connect to Memorial Drive, but Memorial Drive itself is controlled by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), and the land underneath its asphalt is technically public parkland.

But the bridges and overpasses along many DCR roadways are the responsibility of MassDOT, the agency hosting Tuesday's meeting (there are actually two bridges involved in the project: the Reid Overpass over the traffic circle, and a smaller Memorial Drive bridge over the Grand Junction railroad tracks, a few yards east of the rotary).

The DCR is currently rebuilding a nearby segment of Memorial Drive that will narrow the roadway from four lanes to two in an effort to improve safety and increase greenspace on the Cambridge riverfront.

DCR also renovated and expanded the Paul Dudley White shared-use paths around the southern edge of the B.U. rotary this summer after a driver veered off Memorial Drive and killed John Corcoran last fall.

Tonight's public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. Find details and a registration link here.

This story will be updated.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Get Ready for the World Cup

January 6, 2026
StreetsblogMASS

While We Were Away: A Roundup of News From the Holiday Break

January 5, 2026

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

StreetsblogMASS

Our Most-Read Stories of 2025

December 29, 2025

New Trails to Look Forward To In 2026

Massachusetts opened over 40 miles' worth of new off-street trails in 2025, and more than a dozen new projects are expected to break ground in 2026.

December 23, 2025
Legislation

Should the Orange Line to Roslindale Be The T’s Next Rapid Transit Expansion?

New housing, crowded buses, and underutilized commuter rail tracks help make the case to expand the Orange Line beyond Forest Hills, advocates argue.

December 19, 2025
Regional Transit Authorities

More Buses to the Berkshires Coming In 2026

Link413, a partnership between three regional transit authorities, will introduce three longer-distance bus routes to connect North Adams, Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Northampton.

December 17, 2025
See all posts