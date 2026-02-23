Skip to Content
Transit Authorities Announce Cancelled, Reduced Service During Monday’s Storm

9:00 AM EST on February 23, 2026

The MBTA will operate on reduced service, and many of the state's Regional Transit Authorities have cancelled bus service altogether, as a major blizzard moves through Massachusetts today.

In a press release, the MBTA warned that subways and buses will be operating at reduced levels, similar to Sunday schedules, during the day on Monday.

A number of MBTA bus routes will be running on "snow route" detours to avoid hills and narrow streets (click here for a list of buses that operate on snow routes during storms).

Elsewhere in the state, most of the state's regional transit authorities have cancelled all bus service for the day.

There will be no MBTA ferry service, and regional commuter rail lines will operate on a reduced storm schedule, which can be found here.

